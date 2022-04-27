Turning the nation’s capital into the next Kendall Square

Washington, DC, is dominated by the federal government and tourism, but Jeff Jamawat, MCP ’19, SM ’19, thinks that’s no longer enough. “We want people to also recognize DC as a tech hub,” says Jamawat, associate director of economic development and innovation at the Golden Triangle Business Improvement District. The nonprofit is launching an innovation district centered along Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House and George Washington University. “This would diversify the city’s workforce with tech talent and help DC remain competitive,” he says.

Born in Los Angeles, Jamawat grew up in Bangkok, Thailand. “Some kids liked sports or music. For me it has always been about the buildings,” he says. “The space between them, and how they touch the sky.”