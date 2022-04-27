Sounding the alarm on noise and health 

It’s a familiar suburban problem: landscapers with gas-powered tools generate a terrible din. For Jamie Banks, SM ’79, who was running a business out of her house in 2010, the problem was no minor disruption: “I was surrounded by multifamily homes and commercial properties and subjected to loud landscape maintenance noise hours a day, several days a week.”

An environmentalist and health-care scientist, Banks rolled up her sleeves to address the problem—as MIT alums so often do. “It’s not enough to complain—you have to have a solution,” she says. In 2013, she founded the nonprofit Quiet Communities to bring an evidence-based approach to the issue. “Noise is not just a nuisance,” Banks says. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, noise-induced hearing loss affects about 40 million US adults between 20 and 69. “Noise also affects non-hearing health through stress-related mechanisms,” she says. “It’s cardiovascular and metabolic health. It’s psychological health. Children’s learning is adversely affected, as is work productivity and quality of life.”