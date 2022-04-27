Skip to Content
    MIT News: Seen on campus

    Lost and found

    A robotic arm can find your missing keys in a pile of clutter.

    April 27, 2022
    Signal Kinetics group calibrate a robotic system
    Signal Kinetics group calibrate a robotic system
    Gretchen Ertl

    Grad students Tara Boroushaki (left) and Laura Dodds of the Media Lab’s Signal Kinetics group calibrate a robotic system called RFusion that can find and retrieve objects, even if the items are hidden under a pile. 

