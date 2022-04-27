The recommender revolution

Recommendation engines represent a global revolution in how choice can be personalized, packaged, presented, experienced, and understood. But that revolution—those choice architectures—needs to be better understood. It frames people’s future.

Commercial recommenders like Amazon’s and Alibaba’s offer good advice on what people might purchase. But the real recommender revolution revolves less around what you want to buy than around who you want to be. That distinction is not subtle; challenging choices force people to think twice about what they really want—and want to do.

Truly well-designed, algorithmically attuned, and data-rich recommenders invariably promote greater self-awareness. And the recommendations, suggestions, and advice people choose to ignore about what to watch, where to go, and who to follow can be every bit as revelatory as what they heed. Both in theory and in practice, better choices invite better outcomes.

As Aristotle observed more than 2,000 years ago, “Choice, not chance, determines your destiny.” Do these Aristotle 2.0 choice architectures—as I like to call them—ultimately inspire and empower billions of people? Or do they determine destinies, turning users into puppets who obligingly default to algorithmic agendas? Ultimately, people decide whether to accept the recommendations or not. And history suggests the destinies they choose largely depend on who they think they really are.

The recommendation engine’s true power goes beyond self-awareness to self-discovery. People experience effective recommenders not just as bespoke, customized, and personalized advisors but as gateways to greater self-knowledge. Their advice becomes a digital mirror, enabling and inspiring introspection and reflection. That’s not just powerful, it’s empowering. Again, Aristotle anticipated and appreciated this: “Knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom.”

Three essential, interrelated elements elevate recommendation engines into self-discovery engines. The first is obvious: recommenders reliably, simply, and easily offer measurably better choices. That is, users quickly recognize that they’d not easily have discovered these choices on their own. Similarly, they know that friends, colleagues, and family members would have been unlikely to suggest this artist or that video or these kinds of job opportunities. But these recommendation engines also help the companies that employ them when their advice inspires curiosity and further discovery—the desire to learn more about that artist or see other videos in that genre or get greater insight into those employers.

The architectural and technical genius of recommender-system design lies in its compelling blend of data gathering, ongoing algorithmic innovation, and network effects. The more people use these systems, the more valuable they become; the more valuable they become, the more people use them. Machine-learning capabilities accelerate that virtuous cycle to ensure recommendations and advice become ever-more relevant and compelling. People can better see themselves in the proffered choices. That is, these options and opportunities best reflect what they want to do next.

The pleasure of empowerment is the next essential element that promotes self-discovery. People can act upon their better choices; they have agency. They can play that song or view that video or see whether public transportation or Uber is faster. They can indulge their curiosity and explore their options. They can go social and share a recommended action with a friend: “What do you think?” That empowerment leads to interaction, and those interactions can empower: “Alexa, play me a sad song … No, not that sad!” People become partners in producing ever-better choices.

Digital distinctions between self-awareness, self-discovery, and self-improvement blur. Someone who learns higher mathematics better through, say, visualizations and simulations rather than equations, for example, might get a curated YouTube mini-curriculum featuring explanatory videos from Numberphile, 3Blue1Brown, and Mathologer. Like a talented math tutor, this digital advisor would quickly learn what imagery and examples generated the greatest engagement, exploration, and learning—and make recommendations accordingly.

Finally, better choices and greater empowerment yield keener self-insight. People can learn more about themselves just as their recommenders learn more about them. The music playlists they build, the shows they binge, the books they annotate—what do those choices say about who they are and what they want to become? Recommendation engines can become introspection engines.

If one could scan, aggregate, and analyze all the recommenders, recommendations, and digital advice one came across, what life-changing insights would emerge? We’ve moved from an era in which humans gave good advice about good advice to one in which machines give great recommendations about great recommendations.

My bet is that the key to understanding who we really are and who we really want to become will depend on the machines that learn with us, from us, and for us. Their software will become our “selfware.”

Michael Schrage is a visiting scholar in the Sloan School of Management and author of Recommendation Engines (MIT Press, 2022)