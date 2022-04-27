Professor Kristala L. Jones Prather ’94 and Darcy Prather ’91

“He knew who I was before I knew who he was, because he was part of this group of older students in the local National Society of Black Engineers chapter who would look to freshmen … to identify individuals who would be able to continue what they had started,” recalls Jones Prather. “Darcy was somebody that everybody in the community knew … we lived in the same dorm … so we at least had the same community of people we interacted with … I knew who he was, of course, but never at all imagined that we’d be sitting here 25 years later.”

Richard Chleboski ’87 and Grace Ueng ’87

“Grace and I met as freshmen when Grace came to visit Bill Mayweather ’86, SM ’87, her high school friend and my fraternity brother. While we never dated in school, I once gave her a rose (from a dozen I was giving to my then girlfriend) when I saw her walking to class … Fast-forward to our 30th reunion … Grace and I enjoyed dinner, attended the Pops, and even had dessert afterwards … I surprised her with 11 roses with a note saying, ‘Here are the other 11 roses I should have given you 30 years ago.’”

Myra Brigid O’Donoghue, PhD ’98, and Karen Totland, former postdoc

“We became fast friends, and ultimately became a couple in 1997 after Karen had left MIT,” says O’Donoghue, recalling a fun Sunday in the lab when the pair found themselves waiting for the catalyst to regenerate in their dry box. “We decided to ‘decorate’ the underside of the box using a Sharpie. When we went back to MIT in 2006 for the symposium in honor of [Richard R. Schrock’s] Nobel Prize, we searched his labs and located our old dry box. Our drawings and signatures were still there!”

Dave Cooke ’83 and Sara (Keagle) Cooke ’85; and Wilhelmina “Mina” (Park) Fader ’85 and Peter Fader ’83, SM ’85, PhD ’87

“In August 1981, my roommate (Dave Cooke ’83) and I met our new neighbors (then Mina Park ’85 and Sara Keagle ’85), a pair of freshmen who were moving into Baker House, right across the hall from us,” says Peter Fader. “It was quite a match—actually a pair of matches. Within a couple of months of their graduation in 1985, Sara was married to Dave, and Mina was married to me.”

