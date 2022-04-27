Smoking gun

Normally, dinitrogen pentoxidereacts with the sun to form various nitrogen species, including nitrogen dioxide, a compound that binds with chlorine-

containing chemicals in the stratosphere. When volcanic smoke converts dinitrogen pentoxide into nitric acid, nitrogen dioxide drops, and the chlorine compounds take another path, morphing into chlorine monoxide, which destroys ozone. “This chemistry, once you get past that point, is well established,” Solomon says. “Once you have less nitrogen dioxide, you have to have more chlorine monoxide, and that will deplete ozone.”

Studying the Australian fires’ impact, Solomon’s team found that observations of nitrogen dioxide taken by three independent satellites surveying the southern hemisphere all showed a significant drop in nitrogen dioxide in March 2020. To check that the nitrogen dioxide decrease was a direct chemical effect of the fires’ smoke, the researchers carried out atmospheric simulations using a global, 3D model that simulates hundreds of chemical reactions in the atmosphere, from the surface through the stratosphere. They injected a cloud of smoke particles into the model, simulating what was observed from the Australian wildfires, and found that as the amount of smoke particles increased in the stratosphere, concentrations of nitrogen dioxide decreased, matching the observations of the three satellites.

“It’s the first time that science has established a chemical mechanism linking wildfire smoke to ozone depletion,” says Solomon. “It may only be one chemical mechanism among several, but it’s clearly there.”