No legalese, please

For example, nonlawyers found things like this baffling: “In the event that any payment or benefit by the Company (all such payments and benefits, including the payments and benefits under Section 3(a) hereof, being hereinafter referred to as the ‘Total Payments’), would be subject to excise tax, then the cash severance payments shall be reduced.”

Replacing that center-embedded structure with separate, simple sentences defining terms helped: “In the event that any payment or benefit by the Company would be subject to excise tax, then the cash severance payments shall be reduced. All payments and benefits by the Company shall hereinafter be referred to as the ‘Total Payments.’ This includes the payments and benefits under Section 3(a) hereof.”

“Making legal language more straightforward would help people understand their rights and obligations better, and therefore be less susceptible to being unnecessarily punished or not being able to benefit from their entitled rights,” says study lead author Eric Martinez, a recent Harvard Law School graduate and licensed attorney who is now a graduate student in the lab of brain and cognitive sciences professor Edward Gibson, the paper’s senior author.