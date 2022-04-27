More money, more voting?

A study by MIT political scientists has found that higher minimum wages make people more likely to vote—especially if they are low-wage workers, who are typically underrepresented in elections.

Associate professor Ariel White and doctoral student Zachary Markovich examined the voting records of New York City public employees before and after the city enacted minimum-wage increases in 2014 and 2015. Then they compared the changes in voting among minimum-wage workers with turnout patterns among those unaffected by the raises. “If everybody’s turnout changes from one year to another, we’re accounting for that,” White says. They found that voter turnout increased two to three percentage points among those earning close to the minimum.