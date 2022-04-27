Barnhart succeeds Schmidt as provost

Former MIT chancellor Cynthia Barnhart, SM ’86, PhD ’88, a Ford Foundation Professor of Engineering and professor of operations research at Sloan, became the Institute’s provost on March 7.

Barnhart, who joined the faculty in 1992, has served as associate and acting dean of the School of Engineering and as co-director of the Operations Research Center and the Center for Transportation and Logistics. As chancellor, from 2014 to 2021, she led a team that expanded student health and wellness programs, launched a campaign to prevent and respond to sexual misconduct on campus, and focused on new efforts to enhance undergraduate and graduate education. She created the Institute Discrimination and Harassment Response Office, established the MindHandHeart initiative, and led the Covid Decision Team, which oversaw pandemic response efforts in 2020 and 2021.