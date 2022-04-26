President’s letter links
May/June 22:
Climate Grand Challenges: https://climategrandchallenges.mit.edu/
MIT Values Statement Committee: https://valuescommittee.mit.edu/
Free expression at MIT: https://facultygovernance.mit.edu/committee/ad-hoc-working-group-free-expression
