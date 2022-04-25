The Download: Questions over a clean fuel startup, and Chinese lockdown censorship

Quote of the day “What else can we do? It’s just the state of life now.” —Galina, a plumbing saleswoman from Ivano-Frankivsk, a city in the west of Ukraine, tells The Guardian why she signed up for sessions teaching women how to handle a gun. The must-reads I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.

1 TikTok has become a major platform for misinformation about the war in Ukraine

Videos peddling falsehoods are drawing millions of views. (BBC)

+ The US is attempting to make up for lost time in supporting Ukraine, after years of mixed signals and indecisiveness from US leaders. (NYT $)

+ Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Russia is failing in its war aims. (AP)

+ The US is increasing arms shipments to Kyiv. (FT $)

+ How Russian influencers are responding to the war. (The Guardian)

2 Chinese NFT platforms don’t want you to trade NFTs anymore

The question is whether people will still buy them once big profits are off the table. (TR)

3 People are taking out blockchain loans to pay off their student debt

This is as risky as it sounds. (TR)



4 Tech giants are trying to undermine trust in their newly-formed unions

Using some rather old-school tactics. (WP $)

+ Apple store workers are following Amazon and Starbucks workers’ example. (WSJ $)

5 Elon Musk could finalize a deal to buy Twitter this week

Time to take his offer seriously, if you weren’t already. . (WSJ $)

6 Being a high-profile woman online is exhausting

It’s no wonder so many of them choose to opt out altogether. (Wired $)

+ How to protect yourself from online harassment. (WP $)

+ Even better, here’s how we could make the internet suck less for women (and everyone else.) (TR)

7 Gen Z is not okay with the way we work today

And they’re not afraid to say so, either. (Vox)



8 The word “doxxing” is losing its meaning

Here’s what it doesn’t mean: someone doing their job as a journalist. (The Atlantic $)

9 Spacesuits desperately need a makeover

They’re way too stiff, for a start. (The Economist $)

+ Michigan wants to be the next big space state. (New Yorker $) + The first all-private mission to the ISS is heading back to Earth. (Space)

+ While growing meat in space is possible, it’d be extremely expensive. (BBC)



10 Why we’re still so crazy for instant photography 📸

Spoiler: it’s not just about nostalgia. (Fast Company $)

+ Art collectors should be careful about buying fade-prone Polaroids. (Artsy)