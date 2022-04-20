The Download: How AI capitalizes on catastrophe, and the Bitcoin cities of Central America

The must-reads

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.

1 Ukraine’s ‘internet army’ is pressurizing Western brands to exit Russia

And their campaigns seem to be working. (WSJ $)

+ More than one in four people in Ukraine have left their homes. (WSJ $)

+ The US and its allies are sending more weapons to Ukraine. (BBC)

2 What has the zero-covid policy taught China?

It’s saved countless lives, but it is becoming harder and harder to enforce. (The Atlantic $)

+ Moderna is optimistic that its new vaccine will offer better protection against variants. (NYT $)

3 NASA wants to charter a mission to Uranus

We know surprisingly little about the distant planet. (The Atlantic $)

+ Why have we been so focused on sending humans to Mars? (Slate $)

+ Maybe we should be sending robots instead of astronauts. (Wired $)

4 People are canceling their Netflix subscriptions in their droves

And sneakily sharing passwords between households. (Variety $)

+ Netflix may start running ads, too. (Hollywood Reporter)



5 Twitter may be preparing to turn down Elon Musk’s offer to buy it

Which would force him to reconsider his position. (WSJ $)

+ Regardless of the outcome, Musk’s proposition could ultimately be good for the company. (FT $)

+ A crypto billionaire wants to get involved, too. (Bloomberg $)

+ Here’s what making Twitter's algorithm public could entail. (CNN)

6 Maybe the tech bubble really is impenetrable after all

Or maybe we’re just bored of hearing it’s about to burst. (NYT $)

+ There may be trouble ahead for the UK’s startups. (The Times $)

7 Unmasking the woman behind the Libs of TikTok Twitter account

A Brooklyn real estate agent has played an outsized role pushing hateful anti-LGBTQ+ narratives in the US. (WP $)

8 Getting sober is about more than just stopping drinking 🍸

Sober influencers are reframing our thinking around alcohol. That's not always a positive thing. (Wired $)

+ Does paying people to stop drinking keep them sober in the long-term? (Boston Globe $)

9 Why it’s so hard to build unbiased AI

For starters, bias is in the eye of the beholder. (Vox)

+ AI might reduce the number of car crashes. (NYT $)

+ Motorists using self-driving cars in the UK might soon be allowed to watch TV behind the wheel. (The Times $)



10 This Twitter account spots writers’ tics

Because you can’t keep repeating yourself. Or can you? (New Yorker $)