With 5G, AI at the edge promises a compute-everywhere future

Luxury auto maker Audi is driving full-throttle toward Industry 4.0, using AI inference and computer vision on the factory floor with autonomous robot welders that can react in real time and fix issues that may arise when welding the frame of a car. That’s just one example of how the company is moving toward realizing its ultimate vision of creating smart factories with a scalable and flexible platform that will enable data analytics, communications and processing at the edge, powered by 5G.

In the past, welding required a lot of manual intervention and inspection to ensure sufficient quality, says Nick McKeown, senior vice president and general manager of the network and edge group at Intel, which is working with Audi. Now, with cameras reviewing the quality of the weld the need for human intervention has greatly decreased.

"Edge computing is taking the technology resources we've been developing over many years for the computing industry and using them to analyze and process data at the edge", McKeown says. The concept of edge computing is storing data closer to where it is generated and used—like the factory floor--instead of in the cloud, which means it can be processed in real or near real time.

"If you want, or need to process data in real time, you actually have to bring the compute to the data, to the point of data creation and data consumption", explains Sandra Rivera, executive vice president and general manager of the datacenter and AI group at Intel. Not having to move large amounts of data enhances security, and increases reliability while reducing latency. And because data is kept more private there is an additional layer of data sovereignty available when needed, adds McKeown.