The Download April 12, 2022: The future of money, and restyling the metaverse

1 Fears are growing that Russia has used chemical weapons in Mariupol

Both the US and UK are investigating. (BBC)

+ Why it’s so difficult to confirm chemical weapons allegations. (Axios)

+ China is parroting Russian war propaganda. (NYT $)

+ The people of Bucha experienced a month of sheer horror under Russian occupation. (NYT $)

+ Ukraine has asked its allies for tens of billions of dollars. (FT $)

+ Twitch streamers in Ukraine are streaming the war to their Russian followers. (Motherboard)



2 Experimental fashion designers are pushing boundaries in the metaverse

And they’re optimistic it’ll translate into real-world sales. (Wired $)

+ Meta’s taken its first steps towards monetizing the metaverse. (The Verge)

+ Shockingly, pixel-flavored Coca-Cola does not taste good. (The Verge)

+ Meta spent more than $15 million protecting Mark Zuckerberg last year. (Bloomberg $)



3 Shanghai’s locked-down residents are living and sleeping in their offices

While trying to respect each others' privacy. (AFP)

+ They’re also concerned about false-positive results. (SCMP)

+ A lawyer ended up in quarantine in China for three months. (NYT $)

+ Japan has reported its first case of new covid strain omicron XE. (CNBC)



4 China has green-lit its first new online games for nine months

Following concerns the country’s youth was addicted to gaming. (FT $)



5 AI is helping hospitals to treat deadly sepsis infections

Algorithms can plug the gaps in how medics diagnose the complicated condition. (WSJ $)

+ Hundreds of AI tools have been built to catch covid. None of them helped. (TR)



6 How social media ushered in a decade of stupidity

Because we’re all scared of getting caught in a firestorm. (The Atlantic $)

Is it possible to rid social media of hatred? (The Observer)



7 More pet owners are cloning their beloved fluffy friends 🐱

But they don’t share the same quirks as their predecessors. (WP $)



8 Tesla fans are struggling to convert loves ones to ‘full-self driving’

Their families, quite reasonably, have some concerns about its safety. (CNN)



9 Why Netflix has added a double thumbs-up icon 👍👍

When a single thumbs-up just isn’t enough to show your appreciation. (Protocol)

+ Streaming platforms are revitalizing Indian actors’ careers. (BBC)



10 A love letter to slow, old email 💌

The real beauty of it? You can reply at your own pace. (NYT $)