The Download: Inside the fierce, messy fight over “healthy” sugar tech

The must-reads

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.



1 The US might be in the middle of a covid wave right now

Without even realizing, due to a lack of testing. (Bloomberg $)

+ Infections keep rising and rising in Shanghai, despite a local lockdown. (SCMP)

+ Residents trapped indoors are begging for food on WeChat groups. (Rest of World)

+ More than 50 people have tested positive following an A-list political dinner last week. (NYT $)

+ But Dr Anthony Fauci is confident President Biden is protected against the virus. (The Guardian)

2 Elon Musk isn’t joining Twitter’s board after all

Which, to echo CEO Parag Agrawal, is probably for the best. (WP $)

+ His tweets in the last few days have been erratic. (CNN)



3 Putin superfans are praising him as a peace-loving hero in Facebook groups

These pages rack up millions of interactions a month. (BBC)

+ Smartphones and gym mats helped Ukrainians to defend Kiev. (FT $)

+ What an American has learnt from fighting in Ukraine’s foreign legion. (The Economist $)



4 The crypto industry is pushing for more lenient legislation

And it’s working. (NYT $)

+ Crypto is a taxation minefield. (Protocol)

+ The world’s first city-cryptostate for investors and enthusiasts sounds exhausting. (FT $)

5 The remarkable brain of a carpet cleaner who speaks 24 languages 🧠

His brain uses oxygen much more efficiently than our non-polyglot gray matter. (WP $)

+ The first reference charts for brain development have been completed. (The Economist $)

6 Why Amazon’s drone ambitions never really got off the ground

Former employees claim its rapid testing cuts corners when it comes to safety. (Bloomberg $)

+ Amazon has a huge sustainability problem: its returns. (CNBC)

7 What happens when humans get blamed for decisions made by faulty software?

Our blind faith in computers is leading to miscarriages of justice. (FT $)

8 We’re inventing new terms to get around social media moderation

Like most things these days, it’s spearheaded by trying to appease TikTok’s all-powerful algorithm. (WSJ $)

9 Producing tiny microchips is bigger business than ever

We desperately need more chips, and Intel wants to deliver them. (NYT $)

+ BMW believes the chip shortage shows no sign of slowing before 2023. (Reuters)

10 South Asia’s brides-to-be are shopping for wedding outfits through WhatsApp

But it’s a risky endeavor—assessing fabric color and quality is harder over video. (The Guardian)