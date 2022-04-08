Sponsored
How AI Is Powering the Future of Financial Services
The use of AI in finance is gaining traction as organizations realize the advantages of using algorithms to streamline and improve the accuracy of financial tasks. Step through use cases that examine how AI can be used to minimize financial risk, maximize financial returns, optimize venture capital funding by connecting entrepreneurs to the right investors; and more.
About the speakers
Sameena Shah, Managing Director, J.P.Morgan AI Research, JPMorgan Chase
Sameena Shah is a Managing Director, Artificial Intelligence Research in Digital & Platform Services, where she and the team work across the firm to create Artificial Intelligence technologies for business transformation and growth. She is a highly accomplished leader with over 20 years of educational and industry experience in AI, engineering, data. Her leadership has resulted in award-winning AI technologies that have transformed products and businesses.
Previously, Sameena was Managing Director at S&P Global where she led the firm’s strategy and development for Augmented Intelligence. Prior to that, Sameena worked at Thomson Reuters, a Schonfeld securities hedge fund, Yahoo! Research, and ran her AI consultancy firm.
Sameena has a PhD in Artificial Intelligence, an MS in Computer Science from IIT Delhi, and a BS in Electronics Engineering. She is passionate about Artificial Intelligence and change and is a frequently invited speaker at top forums including Ted talks, and keynotes at premier AI conferences (IJCAI 2021). She is a recipient of several scientific and industry awards including Microsoft's top PhD thesis in the country award, Cloudera's top AI/ML application award, Google Women in Engineering award, and a JPMC prolific inventor with 30+ patents and 60+ peer reviewed publications.
Elizabeth Bramson-Boudreau, CEO and Publisher, MIT Technology Review
Elizabeth Bramson-Boudreau is the CEO and publisher of MIT Technology Review, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s independent media company.
Since Elizabeth took the helm of MIT Technology Review in mid-2017, the business has undergone a massive transformation from its previous position as a respected but niche print magazine to a widely read, multi-platform media brand with a global audience and a sustainable business. Under her leadership, MIT Technology Review has been lauded for its editorial authority, its best-in-class events, and its novel use of independent, original research to support both advertisers and readers.
Elizabeth has a 20-year background in building and running teams at world-leading media companies. She maintains a keen focus on new ways to commercialize media content to appeal to discerning, demanding consumers as well as B2B audiences.
Prior to joining MIT Technology Review, Elizabeth held a senior executive role at The Economist Group, where her leadership stretched across business lines and included mergers and acquisitions; editorial and product creation and modernization; sales; marketing; and events. Earlier in her career, she worked as a consultant advising technology firms on market entry and international expansion.
Elizabeth holds an executive MBA from the London Business School, an MSc from the London School of Economics, and a bachelor’s degree from Swarthmore College.
