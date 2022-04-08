How AI Is Powering the Future of Financial Services

Sameena Shah, Managing Director, J.P.Morgan AI Research, JPMorgan Chase

Sameena Shah is a Managing Director, Artificial Intelligence Research in Digital & Platform Services, where she and the team work across the firm to create Artificial Intelligence technologies for business transformation and growth. She is a highly accomplished leader with over 20 years of educational and industry experience in AI, engineering, data. Her leadership has resulted in award-winning AI technologies that have transformed products and businesses.

Previously, Sameena was Managing Director at S&P Global where she led the firm’s strategy and development for Augmented Intelligence. Prior to that, Sameena worked at Thomson Reuters, a Schonfeld securities hedge fund, Yahoo! Research, and ran her AI consultancy firm.

Sameena has a PhD in Artificial Intelligence, an MS in Computer Science from IIT Delhi, and a BS in Electronics Engineering. She is passionate about Artificial Intelligence and change and is a frequently invited speaker at top forums including Ted talks, and keynotes at premier AI conferences (IJCAI 2021). She is a recipient of several scientific and industry awards including Microsoft's top PhD thesis in the country award, Cloudera's top AI/ML application award, Google Women in Engineering award, and a JPMC prolific inventor with 30+ patents and 60+ peer reviewed publications.

Elizabeth Bramson-Boudreau, CEO and Publisher, MIT Technology Review

Elizabeth Bramson-Boudreau is the CEO and publisher of MIT Technology Review, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s independent media company.

Since Elizabeth took the helm of MIT Technology Review in mid-2017, the business has undergone a massive transformation from its previous position as a respected but niche print magazine to a widely read, multi-platform media brand with a global audience and a sustainable business. Under her leadership, MIT Technology Review has been lauded for its editorial authority, its best-in-class events, and its novel use of independent, original research to support both advertisers and readers.

Elizabeth has a 20-year background in building and running teams at world-leading media companies. She maintains a keen focus on new ways to commercialize media content to appeal to discerning, demanding consumers as well as B2B audiences.

Prior to joining MIT Technology Review, Elizabeth held a senior executive role at The Economist Group, where her leadership stretched across business lines and included mergers and acquisitions; editorial and product creation and modernization; sales; marketing; and events. Earlier in her career, she worked as a consultant advising technology firms on market entry and international expansion.

Elizabeth holds an executive MBA from the London Business School, an MSc from the London School of Economics, and a bachelor’s degree from Swarthmore College.