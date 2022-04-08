AI Integration Across Industries

Kavitha Prasad, VP & GM, Datacenter, AI and Cloud Execution and Strategy, Intel Corporation

Kavitha Prasad leads the team responsible for developing Intel’s strategy for next-generation data center solutions, cloud architecture solutions, and deployment systems. She also leads Intel’s overall AI strategy and execution efforts. Kavitha re-joined Intel in 2021 and has held several engineering and leadership roles in her 13+ year career at the company. Prior to re-joining Intel, Kavitha served as director of engineering at Xilinx Corporate and was a member of the founding team at SiMa.ai. Kavitha holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering from San Jose State University.

Elizabeth Bramson-Boudreau, CEO and Publisher, MIT Technology Review

Elizabeth Bramson-Boudreau is the CEO and publisher of MIT Technology Review, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s independent media company.

Since Elizabeth took the helm of MIT Technology Review in mid-2017, the business has undergone a massive transformation from its previous position as a respected but niche print magazine to a widely read, multi-platform media brand with a global audience and a sustainable business. Under her leadership, MIT Technology Review has been lauded for its editorial authority, its best-in-class events, and its novel use of independent, original research to support both advertisers and readers.

Elizabeth has a 20-year background in building and running teams at world-leading media companies. She maintains a keen focus on new ways to commercialize media content to appeal to discerning, demanding consumers as well as B2B audiences.

Prior to joining MIT Technology Review, Elizabeth held a senior executive role at The Economist Group, where her leadership stretched across business lines and included mergers and acquisitions; editorial and product creation and modernization; sales; marketing; and events. Earlier in her career, she worked as a consultant advising technology firms on market entry and international expansion.

Elizabeth holds an executive MBA from the London Business School, an MSc from the London School of Economics, and a bachelor’s degree from Swarthmore College.