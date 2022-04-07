Sponsored
Business-Ready Data Holds the Key to AI Democratization
Presented byKyndryl
Good data is the bedrock of a self-service data consumption model, which in turn unlocks insights, analytics, personalization at scale through AI. Yet many organizations face immense challenges setting up a robust data foundation. Dive into a pragmatic perspective on abstracting the complexity and untangling the conflicts in data management for better AI.
About the speakers
Naveen Kamat, Executive Director, Data and AI Services, Kyndryl
Naveen is the Executive Director of Data and AI Services and a senior leader in the Applications, Data, and AI practice at Kyndryl. He's been an engineering leader, mentor, coach. His work has contributed actively in driving breakthrough innovations in the Data and AI solutions for Kyndryl. He's helped foster industry-academic partnerships and also advises start-ups using his background and experience.
Deep Dive
Artificial intelligence
What do psychedelic drugs do to our brains? AI could help us find out
The words people used to describe their trip experiences could lead to better drugs to treat mental illness.
DeepMind’s AI can control superheated plasma inside a fusion reactor
The prospect of unlimited clean energy is still a long way off, but this is another example of DeepMind tackling hard real-world problems.
This is the reason Demis Hassabis started DeepMind
A year after it took biologists by surprise, AlphaFold has changed how researchers work and set DeepMind on a new course.
AI for protein folding
DeepMind has opened new paths for drug discovery and design by solving a 50-year-old problem in biology.
Stay connected
Get the latest updates from
MIT Technology Review
Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.