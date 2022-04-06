The Download: a battle is raging over long covid in children

The must-reads

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.

1 Stop saying Ukraine is winning the information war

Look beyond the West, and you’ll see Russian disinformation is gaining a worrying amount of traction. (The Atlantic $)

+ Russia is targeting internet users who speak Spanish. (ABC)

+ Twitter has limited content from more than 300 official Russian government accounts. (BBC)

+ Russia has become a major target for hackers. (NBC)

+ Russian troops seem to have tortured and murdered civilians in the town of Trostianets. (The Guardian)

2 Protection from second boosters wanes quickly, a large study found 💉

But protection against severe infection seems to hold up. (Reuters $)

+ Could computer models help us to make better covid vaccines? (Nature)

+ Covid deaths may rise among older people in England, experts have warned. (The Guardian)

3 Elon Musk is going to join Twitter’s board

Instantly shattering any illusion he was going to sit quietly and collect his dividends. (WSJ $)

+ We can expect him to push for his version of free speech. (The Atlantic $)

+ This is going to be yet another headache for regulators. (WSJ $)

+ Twitter is going to get an edit button. (NBC)

4 The global impact of the invasion of Ukraine is becoming clearer

Higher energy and food prices are going to have far-reaching consequences around the world. (Nature)

+ Surging food prices will exact a huge toll on poorer countries, for example Sri Lanka. (The Economist $)

+ European companies are struggling to adjust to sanctions. (NYT $)

+ German law enforcement agencies have shut down a vast Russian-language dark web site. (Wired $)

5 Women face relentless misogynistic abuse on Instagram

And it seems the platform does very little about it. (WP $)

+ Why are so many gaming communities still so toxic? (FT $)

+ A feminist internet would be better for everyone. (TR)

6 The Amazon union wave may just be starting

Staff at more than 50 US warehouses have contacted organizers expressing an interest in creating unions of their own. (The Guardian)



7 Elizabeth Warren is frustrated by the lack of progress to break up Big Tech

She’s not the only one. (Recode)

+ Big Tech firms aren’t going to stop tracking you voluntarily. (NYT $)

8 Can we teach computers common sense?

It’s much harder than it sounds. (New Yorker $)

+ Meta’s new learning algorithm can teach AI to multi-task. (TR)

9 NFT-based portrait piracy is a growing problem

Who’s making money off your image? (Wired $)



10 Google Docs is getting emoji reactions

👎 (The Verge)

Quote of the day

“I’m just wiped out. I don’t know how I used to do it.”

—Lauren Scott, a 37-year-old assistant at a media company, tells the Washington Post that even going into the office three days a week feels exhausting after two years of fully remote work.

We can still have nice things

A place for comfort, fun and distraction in these weird times. (Got any ideas? Drop me a line or tweet 'em at me.)

+ This TikTok of a guy being fed a five-course meal via conveyor belt is horrifying and amazing in equal measure.

+ No way I’m going to share any controversial food takes on Twitter, but I’m enjoying reading other people’s.

+ Prince had masses of respect for teachers.

+ You can book castles (yes, actual castles) on Airbnb.

+ The Bob’s Burgers movie looks like chaos. Fun, silly chaos.

+ Christy Lee Rogers takes photos of people underwater, and they look totally otherworldly.

+ Tetris, but everyone gets to vote on the next move.

+ The Wordle clones just keep coming. This one’s for guessing movies.

+ A train is an excellent way to travel around Europe.

+ Love surfing? Get yourself over to North Devon.