The Download: This startup wants to kick-start a molecular electronics revival

The must-reads

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.

1 Facebook financed a secretive smear campaign against TikTok

This reveals just how rattled Meta really is. (WP $)

+ Facebook seems to be incapable of learning from its many mistakes. (Platformer $)

+ There’s no 911 in the metaverse. (The Information $)



2 Apple and Meta were tricked by hackers masquerading as law enforcement

One of the perpetrators is believed to be the teenage Lapsus$ mastermind. (Bloomberg $)

+ Nvidia is still refusing to cave to pro-crypto hackers holding it ransom. (Slate $)



3 Blaming tech for mental health problems misses the bigger picture

Humans get depressed even when we don’t have phones in our hands. (Wired $)

+ Please, help me stop doomscrolling. (Wired $)

+ People are swapping drinking for microdosing. (Vox)



4 More than half of Americans may have never had covid

Researchers are increasingly keen to study the ‘never covid’ cohort for immunity clues. (Bloomberg $)

+ Covid.gov has launched. Better late than never? (NPR)



5 El Salvador is courting crypto “whales” for new bitcoin-backed bonds

After most big international investors shunned them. (FT $)



6 Russia’s answer to Instagram is… not great

It may look like Instagram, but Instagram it ain’t. (The Guardian)

+ Russian influencers aren’t convinced they’ll be able to make money on it, either. (Insider $)

+ Meanwhile, Instagram is still pushing reluctant creators to make Reels. (Vox)

+ …And they’re mostly ripped off from TikTok anyway. (Vox)



7 A researcher who laid the foundations for supercomputers has won the Turing Award

Dr Jack Dongarra’s code paved the way for complex algorithms. (NYT $)



8 Why is everyone acting so weird right now?

Spoiler: it’s not just because of the pandemic. (The Atlantic $)



9 What’s it’s like going down the strangest Wikipedia rabbit holes

Why did the chicken cross Yunnan Provincial Road 214? It’s time to find out. (NYT $)

+ How a Wikipedia joke about the name of the Pringles mascot became fact. (The Guardian)



10 Worms are taking over 🪱

And they’re surprisingly destructive. (Nat Geo)

+ There are hundreds of mammal species yet to be discovered. (The Guardian)