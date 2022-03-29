The Download: A US oil-drilling hotspot is kicking out far more methane than we thought

1 Ukraine’s biggest internet provider has been hit by a cyberattack

This seems to be the most serious attack since Russia invaded last month.(Forbes)

+ How Ukraine’s internet is still working, despite Russian bombs and cyberattacks. (WP $)

+ Inside the inner workings of a pro-Russia hacking group. (WSJ $)

+ Ukraine and Russia are set to resume face-to-face talks today. (The Guardian)

+ RT America’s legacy is confused and weird. (The Atlantic)

2 The global supply chain crisis is only getting worse

Data tools that monitor and predict issues aren’t painting a pretty picture. (Wired $)

+ Digital twin simulations are helping to test worst case scenarios. (TR)



3 There still isn’t much evidence that social media makes teens unhappy

But one of the biggest studies so far found they may be particularly sensitive to its effects at certain ages. (NYT $)

+ What could a redesigned social network look like? (Nature)

4 The US may be about to test digital dollars 💵

They're meant to be as private as cash—but without the bills. (The Verge)



5 Chris Smalls vs Amazon: the saga continues

His protests outside its New York warehouse two years ago kicked off a giant unionization push across the US. (BBC)

+ Union election voting has closed in the company’s Alabama warehouse. (CBS)

6 Google told its Russian translators not to use ‘war’ in reference to war in Ukraine

They were told to use terms such as “emergency in Ukraine’ instead. (The Intercept)

+ Russian radio transmissions are being intercepted with heavy metal. (The Economist)

+ Yandex, Russia’s Google, has been relaying app user data to Russian servers. (FT $)



7 Europe’s plans for Big Tech undermine encryption, security experts warn

The problem is the requirement for messaging platforms to be interoperable. (The Verge)

+ Cryptographers really aren’t happy. (Platformer)

8 Can geofencing give us safer roads? Sweden thinks so

It can also prevent drivers without permits from entering certain areas. (NYT $)

+ The electric vehicle shortage shows no sign of letting up. (WSJ $)

9 Tweaking how bitcoin is mined eradicates its energy consumption, say climate groups

Switching to a proof of stake could reduce energy use by 99%, apparently. (The Guardian)

+ Ethereum is going to give the promising idea its first real-world test this year has high hopes for the algorithm. (TR)

10 The CIA believed the Soviet Union was developing telepathy in the 60s 🧠

Say no more. Literally. (Motherboard)

Quote of the day

“Fear always makes you an accomplice.”

—Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, urges allies to continue supplying the country with weapons without fear of a Russian backlash.

We can still have nice things

A place for comfort, fun and distraction in these weird times. (Got any ideas? Drop me a line or tweet 'em at me.)

+ There’s a movie following a priest who turns into a dinosaur: The VelociPastor.

+ Forget the slap, 1974’s Oscars ceremony was interrupted by a streaker.

+ Grimes is plotting an “intergalactic children’s metaverse book”.

+ It’s cherry blossom season! 🌸

+ Let’s hear it for Bonnie the crime-fighting dog.

+ Okay, I’d consider getting up at 2am if the sunrise looked like this.

+ This gallery of Accra's skateboarding women and girls is great.