The Download: Quantum computing has a hype problem

The must-reads

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.



1 Nokia’s tech aided digital surveillance in Russia

The Finnish company’s equipment and software was used to track opposition supporters. (NYT $)

+ How Putin became the tyrant he is today. (NYT $)

+ Why Europe is still playing catch up with Russia’s spying efforts. (FT $)



2 China’s covid strategy is crumbling

Xi Jinping’s party faces little choice but to abandon its hopes of a zero-covid policy. (Economist $)

+ Shanghai has locked down as cases rise across China. (Guardian)

+ Elsewhere in Asia, covid restrictions are being dropped - despite the spread of omicron. (NYT $)



3 Around a third of NFT collections have basically expired

Insiders insist the bubble isn’t bursting, but interest certainly seems to be cooling. (Bloomberg $)

+ Museums are jumping on the NFT bandwagon—but do buyers want masterpieces? (NYT $)

+ Turns out buying property in the metaverse is just as expensive as IRL.(IEEE Spectrum)

+ A plain text internet is beckoning. (Protocol)

4 Keanu Reeves has been wiped from the Chinese internet

The Canadian actor (and beloved web figure) participated in a pro-Tibet concert, to the chagrin of Chinese authorities. (LA Times)

5 Black Tesla workers allege rife racial abuse in the company’s factories

They report having to work under utterly grim conditions. (LA Times)

+ Screaming, threats to sue and angry emails are just the tip of the iceberg for auto regulators dealing with Elon Musk. (WP $)

+ Musk thinks he can be “helpful in conflicts.’ (Insider)

+ Tesla bros are making it harder to report problems with Full Self-Driving software. (Observer)

+ A primer in parallel parking. (The Conversation)

6 News about a study on fake news turns out to be…fake 🤥

Does anyone else’s head hurt? (The Atlantic $)

+ Scientists are using Twitter to monitor whether their work is misunderstood.(Science)

+ Conservative influencers are worried that right wing platforms are echo chambers. (NBC)



7 Maybe we don’t want jetpacks after all

It’d actually be total chaos to have tons of them flying about all over the place. (Slate $)



8 Are mental health tech startups making it too easy to get ADHD drugs?

The lines between ‘patient’ and ‘customer’ look concerningly blurry here. (WSJ $)



9 Billions of genetically modified mosquitoes will be released in California 🦟

It’s a vast experiment to control the potential spread of dangerous diseases. (Guardian)



10 Is this the end of the teenage houseparty?

Smart home tech is getting in the way of Gen Z letting their hair down. (The Information $)