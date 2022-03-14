Skip to Content

Sponsored

The power of data and digital technologies in medicine

March 14, 2022

Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to clarity."

Ravi Kumar S., president of Infosys, interviews Dr. Aymen Elfiky, division director at The Brooklyn Hospital Center, who talks about how smart hardware, software, and data will completely change and amplify the role of doctors in the future.

Click here to continue.

Most Popular

