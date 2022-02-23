The new malaria vaccine might not be perfect, but it will save countless lives

In the 1990s, a team from the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Washington, DC, and SmithKline Beecham Biologicals, a company that would eventually become part of GlaxoSmithKline, came up with an unusual concoction. The Mosquirix vaccine has copies of a single protein that dots the surface of the parasite in its early life stages; the protein is fused to a hepatitis B surface antigen. This is then combined with adjuvants, including a substance extracted from the bark of a rare Chilean tree and a detoxified lipid molecule taken from salmonella bacteria—a component normally so toxic it causes the immune system to go “wacko,” according to Sinnis. (Other parts of the Mosquirix mix remain proprietary.)

This strange brew seemed to do the trick.

The World Health Organization backed the widespread rollout of the Mosquirix vaccine after a successful pilot program in Kenya, Ghana, and Malawi. PATRICK MEINHARDT/GETTY IMAGES

In 1997, in a study on a small number of people that was published in the New England Journal of Medicine, a research team including scientists from Walter Reed and GSK demonstrated that the vaccine protected six of seven volunteers who were exposed to the parasite after receiving it. The results were encouraging, but it took another decade to test the vaccine’s safety in children and to confirm its efficacy in young children in areas of the world where malaria was endemic; it wasn’t until 2009 that a human trial began in roughly 15,000 children in seven African countries.