The end of passwords

In the early 1960s, MIT professor Fernando Corbató was developing a new kind of shared computer system and wanted a way for people to be able to protect their private files. His solution was a password. Over the years, Corbató’s fix won out over other means of authentication and became the standard way we log on to pretty much everything, everywhere.

The catch? Passwords are inherently insecure. They can be stolen, guessed, or brute-forced. But mostly, people just use bad ones. (And, worse, reuse them.)

Password managers like Dashlane and 1Password can track all those various alphanumerics for you and even replace the weak ones. But password management is a half measure when it comes to security. The real action is in eliminating passwords altogether.