What does neuroscience-inspired art look like?

Although he originally wanted to be a physicist, a love for psychology and philosophy landed Joshua Sariñana in neuroscience. “I wanted to study consciousness at multiple levels: the behavioral, physiological, and the genetic,” explains Sariñana, now a writer and photographer.

Professionally, Sariñana communicates neuroscience research to medical professionals to foster cross- disciplinary collaboration. But that’s just one way he uses his background to help “translate the astonishing and majestic aspects of science into something that the general public can connect with.” Sariñana recently co-produced an art exhibit, “The Poetry of Science,” which pairs scientists of color with poets of color to explain the science via poetry.