Exploring the nanoworld

“One thing I had no idea about was her impoverished background. She came from a situation where, basically, her family had nothing,” Weinstock says. As the daughter of immigrants in 1930s New York City, Dresselhaus lived through one of the most difficult times in American history. To help keep her family afloat, she got her first job at just eight years old, as a tutor for a special-needs student. She also worked as a child laborer in a sweatshop, putting zippers together.

Weinstock was surprised as well to learn about Dresselhaus’s deep love of music.

“Music played a central role in every stage of her life,” she says. “Without music, she would not have become a scientist, or at least it would have been a very different path.” Dresselhaus displayed a flawless memory for music from the age of four and earned a scholarship to a music school alongside her brother, a violin prodigy. She would go on to make music a focal point in her family and in her professional life, continuing to play the violin at least two days a week until her death.

Weinstock hopes her book will inspire the next generation. “If I had a book like this when I was growing up,” she says, “it would have been really helpful to see this example and say, ‘I want to do something like that too.’”

Recent books from the MIT community

Men of Terror: A Comprehensive Analysis of Viking Combat

By William Short ’73 and Reynir Óskarson

WESTHOLME, 2021, $49.50

Iceland’s Secret

By Jared Bibler ’73

HARRIMAN HOUSE, 2021, $25.99

Everywhen: God, Symmetry, and Time

By Thomas Sheahen ’62, PhD ’66

EN ROUTE BOOKS, 2021, $18.99

Reliability-Based Design in Soil and Rock Engineering: Enhancing Partial Factor Design Approaches

By Bak Kong Low ’79, SM ’79

CRC PRESS, 2021, $144

Law and Policy for the Quantum Age

By Simson Garfinkel ’87, PhD ’05

CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY PRESS, 2021, $29.99

Beyond Coding: How Children Learn Human Values through Programming

By Marina Bers, SM ’97, PhD ’01

MIT PRESS, 2022, $25.00

Where Futures Converge: Kendall Square and the Making of a Global Innovation Hub

By Robert Buderi ’87

MIT PRESS, 2022, $34.95

Seeking the Bomb: Strategies of Nuclear Proliferation

By Vipin Narang, Frank Stanton Professor of Nuclear Security and Political Science

MIT PRESS, 2022, $29.95

Send book news to MITNews@technologyreview.com or 1 Main Street, 13th Floor, Cambridge, MA 02142.