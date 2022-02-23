Shirley McBay, 1935-2021

Mathematician Shirley McBay, MIT’s dean of student affairs from 1980 to 1990 and a leading advocate for diversity at the Institute, died November 27 at 86.

McBay led efforts to address obstacles to success for MIT students from underrepresented or underserved communities. A 1986 report titled “The Racial Climate on the MIT Campus” was produced under her direction, and recommendations from it led to the Quality Education for Minorities (QEM) project. She also helped found the MIT Public Service Center, now known as the PKG Center.