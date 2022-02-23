Defending shorelines

“When you go to a marsh, you often will see that the plants are arranged in zones,” says Heidi Nepf, a professor of civil and environmental engineering. As the zones progress, the plants become stiffer and leafier, which makes them more effective at absorbing wave energy. And once established, the marsh plants provide a positive feedback cycle that helps to stabilize and even build up these delicate coastal lands.

The modeling done in this research could help planners know just how much marshland, with what types of plants, would be needed to provide the desired level of protection. It also provides a way to quantify the value provided by marshes, Nepf says. “It could allow you to more accurately say, ‘Forty meters of marsh will reduce waves this much and therefore will reduce overtopping of your levee by this much.’ Someone could use that to say, ‘I’m going to save this much money over the next 10 years if I reduce flooding by maintaining this marsh.’ It might help generate some political motivation for restoration efforts.”