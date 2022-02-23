Making insurance healthier

Some countries with national health insurance plans face a basic problem: even with mandates, not enough people sign up, and the ones who do tend to have worse-than-­average health, burdening the system.

Now a study led by MIT economists points to possible solutions. The study was conducted in Indonesia, which introduced its program in 2014 but had seen fewer than 20% of targeted participants enroll after a year. In the experiment, people received either subsidies, signup assistance, or information about the program’s benefits.