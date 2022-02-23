Skip to Content
MIT Technology Review
  • Featured
  • Topics
  • Newsletters
  • Events
  • Podcasts
    • Sign in
    MIT News: 77 Mass Ave

    Economic migrants

    A new report finds that material needs are the main motive for immigration from Central America to the US.

    February 23, 2022
    group of migrants walking
    group of migrants walking
    Central Americans like this group, seen walking down a road in Texas, collectively spend $2.2 billion a year trying to emigrate, according to a report that MIT’s Sarah Williams helped produce.iStock

    Factors such as unemployment, low income, and food insecurity are the main drivers of immigration from Central America to the US, according to a new report coauthored by MIT scholars.

    “This is where policymakers need to be focusing their energy,” says Sarah Williams, director of the Institute’s Leventhal Center for Advanced Urbanism, who helped produce the report. “At the heart of what’s causing migration is that people don’t have enough money to provide for their basic needs.”

    An estimated 1.8 million Central Americans have attempted to move to another country in the past five years, with 89% of people looking to migrate favoring the US. But the study, based on a survey of over 5,000 people in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, finds a sharp increase in interest after nearly two years of the covid-19 pandemic. About 43% of people surveyed in 2021 were considering migrating, up from 8% in 2019. The UN’s World Food Program, a collaborator on the report, estimates that 6.4 million people in the three countries experienced food insecurity in 2021.

    These would-be migrants have also borne enormous personal costs, collectively spending about $2.2 billion per year on the effort to leave. About 55% of migrants had tried using an illegal smuggler to help them, at a cost of about $7,500 per attempt, compared with about $4,500 for legal means.

    The report recommends expanding legal pathways to immigration and making “coordinated efforts to increase access to temporary employment visas,” among other things. It also suggests measures that could address the root cause of immigration by helping Central America’s local and national economies through investment tailored to local conditions and tied with social services. 

    “Targeted investment would do a lot more than just providing aid to the country,” Williams says.

    Keep Reading

    Most Popular

    Anne Neuberger, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology, center, speaks with reporters
    Anne Neuberger, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology, center, speaks with reporters

    The US is unmasking Russian hackers faster than ever

    The White House was quick to publicly blame Russia for a cyberattack against Ukraine, the latest sign that cyber attribution is a crucial tool in the American arsenal.

    conceptual illustration showing various women&#039;s faces being scanned
    conceptual illustration showing various women&#039;s faces being scanned

    A horrifying new AI app swaps women into porn videos with a click

    Deepfake researchers have long feared the day this would arrive.

    Shirley Ann Jackson
    Shirley Ann Jackson

    True innovation requires big tech, academia and government to work together

    To tackle truly big problems, the government must act as an engine for academia and industry.

    conceptual illustration
    conceptual illustration

    Meet the scientist at the center of the covid lab leak controversy

    Shi Zhengli has spent years at the Wuhan Institute of Virology researching coronaviruses that live in bats. Her work has come under fire as the world tries to understand where covid-19 came from.

    Stay connected

    Illustration by Rose WongIllustration by Rose Wong

    Get the latest updates from
    MIT Technology Review

    Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.

    Thank you for submitting your email!

    Explore more newsletters

    It looks like something went wrong.

    We’re having trouble saving your preferences. Try refreshing this page and updating them one more time. If you continue to get this message, reach out to us at customer-service@technologyreview.com with a list of newsletters you’d like to receive.