Ideas in abundance

With the MIT Climate Grand Challenges (CGC), we asked our faculty to send us the biggest of their big ideas: game-changing solutions to overcome the most complex climate problems. We did not have to wait long for a response. But the next step, exploring each and every brilliant idea … that took some time.

It was a tremendous pleasure to see the results roll in—almost 100 proposals, representing the creative thinking of nearly 400 faculty and researchers. It turns out that when you dare MIT faculty to solve a terrifically hard problem, a lot of them will take you up on it. Fortunately, too many ideas is a wonderful problem to have.