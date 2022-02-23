Skip to Content
    MIT News - Seen on campus

    Mind and paw

    Pooches mind their walker and pause to pose in Killian Court.

    February 23, 2022
    dogs in front of MIT dome
    dogs in front of MIT dome
    STEVEN WATSON/THE PIED DOGWALKER

    Steven Watson, a veteran dog walker who shares images of his perfectly posed canine clients, has attracted more than 78,000 followers on Instagram. His secret? “I get the best results when they’re a bit tired, but not totally wiped out.” Find his work at @thepieddogwalker.

