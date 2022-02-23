Mind and paw
Pooches mind their walker and pause to pose in Killian Court.
Steven Watson, a veteran dog walker who shares images of his perfectly posed canine clients, has attracted more than 78,000 followers on Instagram. His secret? “I get the best results when they’re a bit tired, but not totally wiped out.” Find his work at @thepieddogwalker.
Keep Reading
Most Popular
The US is unmasking Russian hackers faster than ever
The White House was quick to publicly blame Russia for a cyberattack against Ukraine, the latest sign that cyber attribution is a crucial tool in the American arsenal.
A horrifying new AI app swaps women into porn videos with a click
Deepfake researchers have long feared the day this would arrive.
True innovation requires big tech, academia and government to work together
To tackle truly big problems, the government must act as an engine for academia and industry.
Meet the scientist at the center of the covid lab leak controversy
Shi Zhengli has spent years at the Wuhan Institute of Virology researching coronaviruses that live in bats. Her work has come under fire as the world tries to understand where covid-19 came from.
Stay connected
Get the latest updates from
MIT Technology Review
Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.