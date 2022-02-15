Sponsored
Embrace digital transformation with engineering cloud for tangible business values
Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to clarity."
Abhishek Goyal, vice president and global practice head for digital engineering at Infosys, explains the concept of engineering cloud and walks us through the trends, best practices, and solutions in the cloud for transforming engineering functions in product enterprises.
