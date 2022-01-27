Free covid tests are meant to reduce inequity, but they’re highlighting it

Lisa Levy is a housing case manager at Columbus House in New Haven, Connecticut, where she oversees residents in a complex of 25 apartments. Each of her clients has a dual diagnosis of severe mental illness and a substance use disorder, and all have been homeless. “They’re among the most vulnerable people,” Levy says, “and my job is to keep them housed.”

Levy has struggled to get covid tests for her clients, particularly as the omicron variant spread rapidly across the US and many of them fell sick. When the White House launched its website COVIDtests.gov last week offering four free tests per household, she says, she thought each client would get four free tests—a godsend for a group of people who desperately needed tests but couldn’t afford them and were often too unhealthy to stand in line for them.

She immediately went to the website and entered information for the first apartment, 101. When she tried to order tests for the next apartment, she was told she had already ordered the maximum number for her address. Over the next few days, Levy tried to fix the problem: She called the hotline and the US Postal Service, which is responsible for delivering the tests, scoured Facebook for tips, and tried switching the information in the address and apartment lines on the online form, all to no avail.

Levy isn’t the only one struggling to get hold of tests. People living in apartments have repeatedly reported problems with the website, whose form often conflates apartments with buildings, meaning only one of the residents in any given apartment block has been able to register for the test kits.

In addition to web glitches, the initiative seems to have left out some groups from consideration entirely, according to data from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, including people without fixed addresses; the 11.8 million US households that have more than four members, who are more likely to be nonwhite; the 7.5 million households that do not have home internet access; and the 3.5 million that do not speak English or Spanish, the two languages in which the site is currently available.

Far from reducing unequal access to testing, the initiative has highlighted it, with many of the most vulnerable, poorest people still unable to get tests.