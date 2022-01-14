Skip to Content

Sponsored

Ahead in the cloud: Cloud, technology, and leadership with Debbie Taylor from NBN

January 14, 2022

Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to clarity."

Debbie Taylor, chief information officer at NBN Australia, discusses how NBN is bridging the digital divide in Australia. The discussion also covers Taylor's leadership story and NBN’s journey to the cloud.

Click here to continue.

Keep Reading

Most Popular

glacier near Brown Station
glacier near Brown Station

The radical intervention that might save the “doomsday” glacier

Researchers are exploring whether building massive berms or unfurling underwater curtains could hold back the warm waters degrading ice sheets.

conceptual illustration showing various women&#039;s faces being scanned
conceptual illustration showing various women&#039;s faces being scanned

A horrifying new AI app swaps women into porn videos with a click

Deepfake researchers have long feared the day this would arrive.

Kirsch funds fluvoximine research
Kirsch funds fluvoximine research

This tech millionaire went from covid trial funder to misinformation superspreader

After boosting unproven covid drugs and campaigning against vaccines, Steve Kirsch was abandoned by his team of scientific advisers—and left out of a job.

brain map
brain map

This is what happens when you see the face of someone you love

The moment we recognize someone, a lot happens all at once. We aren’t aware of any of it.

Stay connected

Illustration by Rose WongIllustration by Rose Wong

Get the latest updates from
MIT Technology Review

Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.

Thank you for submitting your email!

Explore more newsletters

It looks like something went wrong.

We’re having trouble saving your preferences. Try refreshing this page and updating them one more time. If you continue to get this message, reach out to us at customer-service@technologyreview.com with a list of newsletters you’d like to receive.