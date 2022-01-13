Sponsored
How cloud, AI, and machine learning are shaping the new work order
Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to clarity."
As enterprises embrace the cloud, AI and deep data analytics, existing jobs, and workplaces will go through a fundamental shift. This transformation will shape the present and future of talent. Srikantan Moorthy, executive vice president, Infosys, shares his thoughts on the future of work.
Click here to continue.
Keep Reading
Most Popular
A horrifying new AI app swaps women into porn videos with a click
Deepfake researchers have long feared the day this would arrive.
A gene-edited pig’s heart has been transplanted into a human for the first time
The procedure is a one-off, and highly experimental, but the technique could help reduce transplant waiting lists in the future.
Climate change is helping sink Mexico City
The city's residents are navigating changes in rainfall, a shrinking aquifer, and entrenched inequity in water access.
The metaverse has a groping problem already
A woman was sexually harassed on Meta’s VR social media platform. She’s not the first—and won’t be the last.
Stay connected
Get the latest updates from
MIT Technology Review
Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.