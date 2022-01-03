Skip to Content
    Our best illustrations of 2021

    Our artists’ thought-provoking, playful creations bring our stories to life, often saying more with an image than words ever could.

    collage of various illustrationscollage of various illustrations
    • Emily Luong
    January 3, 2022

    From the MIT Technology Review art team, here are some of our very favorite illustrations of the year:

    conceptual illustration
    An E. coli biocomputer solves a maze by sharing the work
    ANDREA CHRONOPOULOS
    JF21 cover
    The food issue
    MICHAEL DEFORGE
    Image of print magazine cover
    The change issue
    SOPHY HOLLINGTON

    panpsychism concept
    Is everything in the world a little bit conscious?
    ANDREA DAQUINO
    crispr decode
    Decoding the CRISPR-baby stories
    ANDREA DAQUINO

