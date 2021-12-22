Skip to Content
    2021 in review

    Our favorite photographs from 2021

    This year our stories covered everything from computing to climate change--and so did our photos.

    A car drives away from Bryan, OH
    Nick Hagen
    December 22, 2021

    In 2021 we saw images from the deep reaches of geologic time, to visionaries working on today's pressing issues, to a glimpse into a transhuman future.

    ASML Machine
    Inside the machine that saved Moore’s Law
    CHRISTOPHER PAYNE
    Lee Hood
    Why covid-19 might finally usher in the era of health care based on a patient’s data
    IAN ALLEN
    Sophie Zhang
    She risked everything to expose Facebook. Now she’s telling her story.
    CHRISTIE HEMM KLOK

    Xiaowei Wang
    “He put QR-coded wristbands on each of the chickens”
    CHRISTIE HEMM KLOK
    Dr Weismann
    The next act for messenger RNA could be bigger than covid vaccines
    JUSTIN MUIR
    Kayla Lee at the IBM Thomas J Watson Research Center, Yorktown Heights, NY.
    MIT Technology Review's 35 Innovators Under 35 for 2021 : Kayla Lee
    PETER GARRITANO
    Emma Pierson
    MIT Technology Review's 35 Innovators Under 35 for 2021 : Emma Pierson
    BOB O'CONNOR

    chopping food color
    The factory where candy gets its colors
    CHRISTOPHER PAYNE

    collage of food color manufacturing
    The factory where candy gets its colors

    Nanchang Yuweizhou Wetland Park
    Nanchang Yuweizhou Wetland Park

    The architect making friends with flooding

    One Chinese landscape designer has pioneered a new approach—working with water instead of trying to bend it to our will.

    Woman using Virtual Reality headset at night
    Woman using Virtual Reality headset at night

    The metaverse has a groping problem already

    A woman was sexually harassed on Meta’s VR social media platform. She’s not the first—and won’t be the last.

    THE BLOB, 1958, promotional artwork
    THE BLOB, 1958, promotional artwork

    2021 was the year of monster AI models

    GPT-3, OpenAI’s program to mimic human language,  kicked off a new trend in artificial intelligence for bigger and bigger models. How large will they get, and at what cost?

    Ramon Tirres Jr.
    Ramon Tirres Jr.

    El Paso was “drought-proof.” Climate change is pushing its limits.

    This desert city has spent decades preparing for drought. Now climate change is forcing us to ask just how far adaptation can go.

