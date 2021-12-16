Sponsored
Cybersecurity: The long view
The history of cybersecurity has been a series of increasingly complex, powerful, and alternating waves of attacks and defenses. To address the increase in threats and costs, the role of the chief information security officer has taken on greater importance in both execution and the boardroom.
Deep Dive
Computing
Inside the machine that saved Moore’s Law
The Dutch firm ASML spent $9 billion and 17 years developing a way to keep making denser computer chips.
The 50-year-old problem that eludes theoretical computer science
A solution to P vs NP could unlock countless computational problems—or keep them forever out of reach.
This new startup has built a record-breaking 256-qubit quantum computer
QuEra Computing, launched by physicists at Harvard and MIT, is trying a different quantum approach to tackle impossibly hard computational tasks.
The US is worried that hackers are stealing data today so quantum computers can crack it in a decade
The US government is starting a generation-long battle against the threat next-generation computers pose to encryption.
