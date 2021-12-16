Skip to Content

Sponsored

Computing

Cybersecurity: The long view

December 16, 2021

Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to clarity."

The history of cybersecurity has been a series of increasingly complex, powerful, and alternating waves of attacks and defenses. To address the increase in threats and costs, the role of the chief information security officer has taken on greater importance in both execution and the boardroom.

Click here to continue.

Deep Dive

Computing

ASML machine
ASML machine

Inside the machine that saved Moore’s Law

The Dutch firm ASML spent $9 billion and 17 years developing a way to keep making denser computer chips.

The Steiner tree problem: Connect a set of points with line segments of minimum total length.
The Steiner tree problem: Connect a set of points with line segments of minimum total length.

The 50-year-old problem that eludes theoretical computer science

A solution to P vs NP could unlock countless computational problems—or keep them forever out of reach.

This new startup has built a record-breaking 256-qubit quantum computer

QuEra Computing, launched by physicists at Harvard and MIT, is trying a different quantum approach to tackle impossibly hard computational tasks.

DHS logo glitch
DHS logo glitch

The US is worried that hackers are stealing data today so quantum computers can crack it in a decade

The US government is starting a generation-long battle against the threat next-generation computers pose to encryption.

Stay connected

Illustration by Rose WongIllustration by Rose Wong

Get the latest updates from
MIT Technology Review

Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.

Thank you for submitting your email!

Explore more newsletters

It looks like something went wrong.

We’re having trouble saving your preferences. Try refreshing this page and updating them one more time. If you continue to get this message, reach out to us at customer-service@technologyreview.com with a list of newsletters you’d like to receive.