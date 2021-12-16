Facebook says 50,000 users were targeted by cyber mercenary firms in 2021

Private, mercenary-style surveillance and hacking groups have used Facebook and Instagram to target 50,000 people in over 100 countries, according to a newly published investigation by Meta, Facebook’s parent company.

The existence of private companies that use sophisticated digital tools to pry secrets from people’s work and private lives—sometimes as part of legitimate law enforcement efforts, but also often in legally and ethically suspect ways—has been known about for some time. But the public conversation about surveillance-for-hire has long focused on just a handful of companies and capabilities even though the booming cyber-surveillance industry includes hundreds of firms around the world. Meta’s investigation, which company investigators described in detail in a press conference today, outlines private-sector mass surveillance on a scale never before revealed.

“Cyber mercenaries often claim their services and their surveillanceware are meant to focus on tracking criminals and terrorists,” said Nathaniel Gleicher, head of security policy at Facebook. “But our investigation and similar investigations by independent researchers, our industry peers, and governments have demonstrated that the targeting is in fact indiscriminate.”

He went on, “We will be providing notices to approximately 50,000 people that we believe were targeted by these companies, across our platforms and others. They include journalists, human rights advocates, activists, dissidents, clergy, political opposition figures, and their families.”

Gleicher and his team named seven surveillance companies from around the world that their investigation had found were carrying out illicit surveillance. The firms boast a vast and diverse set of customers—including the United States government.