Enterprise service management—from back office to the forefront

Traditionally, the IT service catalog focused on handling IT-related issues. That has now evolved to enhance business functions like customer service management and HR. The focus has shifted to delivering better value that will enhance user experience and support business performance and growth.
Forget dating apps: Here’s how the net’s newest matchmakers help you find love
Fed up with apps, people looking for romance are finding inspiration on Twitter, TikTok—and even email newsletters.
China’s burned-out tech workers are fighting back against long hours
A viral online project helped expose the punishing 996 work schedule—and shows how hard it is to make progress against it.
Our brains exist in a state of “controlled hallucination”
Three new books lay bare the weirdness of how our brains process the world around us.
How Alibaba tracks China’s delivery drivers
The food delivery service Eleme, owned by Alibaba, built a Bluetooth tracking system to make “instant delivery” a reality.
