A new NASA telescope is going to look at our galaxy’s most energetic objects

NASA plans to launch a new x-ray telescope this week to help answer questions like what’s inside a black hole and how bright pulsars can get.

On Thursday, December 9, the agency will launch the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer, known as IXPE, on a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It will be the first x-ray telescope capable of measuring polarization, a property of light that describes the orientation of its electrical and magnetic energy.

X-rays are high-energy light waves made up of electromagnetic radiation, and they’re especially abundant in space. Much of the light we see in the world is unpolarized, which means it’s made up of electric and magnetic energy with no specific direction. Polarized light, whose electric and magnetic energy points in a single direction, is useful because it can carry information about the magnetic fields and chemical composition of matter with which it interacts.

IXPE has three telescopes, each equipped with a set of mirrors and a detector that’s able to track and measure four properties of light: its direction, arrival time, energy, and polarization. Data about the incoming x-rays from all those detectors is combined to create an image. Scientists hope to use IXPE’s images to refine their theories about different celestial environments and the objects inside them.