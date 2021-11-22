The Blue Technology Barometer is a ranking of 66 coastal countries and territories on their progress and commitment toward protecting ocean sustainability. It measures the degree to which economies are prioritizing the protection of ocean health, through sustainable marine activity, blue innovation, and policy implementation.

Methodology

The Blue Technology Barometer measures the performance of countries and territories across four pillars:

Ocean environment Ranks CO₂ emissions from marine activity, water contamination, and plastic recycling. Marine

activity Ranks the sustainability of marine activities, such as shipping and fishing. Technology innovation Ranks the contribution to ocean sustainable technology research and development. Policy and regulation Ranks national-level policies and the implementation of international marine law.

The Blue Technology Barometer was developed through the analysis of select datasets and primary research interviews with global blue technology innovators, policymakers, and international ocean sustainability organizations.

It quantifies the economies of 66 countries and territories with large or economically significant ocean coastlines along four separate pillars: ocean environment, marine activity, technology innovation, and policy and regulation.

Within each pillar, a series of indicators—a list of qualitative and quantitative factors—were then selected and populated. Through trend analysis, research, and a consultative peer-review process with several of the subject matter experts interviewed for this report, weighting assumptions were assigned to determine the relative importance with which each indicator and pillar influenced a country’s blue technology leadership.