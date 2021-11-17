The 35 Innovators Under 35 competition for 2022 is now open for nominations

Our 35 Innovators Under 35 competition for 2022 is now open for nominations. You can nominate great candidates from now until 10 p.m. EST on January 24, 2022.

We’ve been publishing a list of young innovators for more than two decades now. The list always includes fascinating stories of young people working to employ technology to make the world a better place, but beyond that it’s a way for us to showcase the technologies that will likely play a big role in all our lives in the coming years.

You’ve probably heard of many of the people we’ve selected over the years—Andrew Ng, Helen Greiner, Feng Zhang, Neha Narkhede, Ian Goodfellow, Stephanie Lampkin, Julie Shah, Joy Buolamwini. Many of these distinguished scientists, entrepreneurs, humanitarians, and businesspeople list the honor of being selected prominently on their bios.

Now you can be a part of our 2022 list by nominating someone (or even yourself) here. And for all the details and requirements please visit our frequently asked questions page.

What makes a great candidate for our 35 Innovators list? We’re looking for people doing interesting work in all areas of technology—biotechnology, artificial intelligence, robotics, computing, energy, electronics, software, nanomaterials, and the internet. Sometimes our winners are inventors. Other winners are entrepreneurs employing technology in a new or interesting way, and others are working to use technology to right a social injustice or make life easier for people in difficult circumstances.

We like to see a specific achievement. We like to be able to answer questions like: What’s the innovation here? What did this person achieve that hasn’t been done before in quite this way? How is this person working toward solving a major technology problem that could make a huge difference in people’s lives?

Yes, many of our candidates come from elite research universities or big corporations, but that’s not a requirement. We’re also like to feature inventors, startup founders, and social activists using technology in creative ways to make a difference in their communities.

Does this description sound like anyone you know? If so, it’s easy to nominate someone, and you can do it right here.