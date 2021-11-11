Sponsored
How digital transformation is helping you pay your mortgage
Randhir Gandhi, CEO of SPS, and Jay Nair, senior vice president of Financial Services at Infosys, explain how SPS digitally transformed its mortgage servicing value chain and improved customer experience by leveraging applied AI and Cobalt offerings from Infosys.
Investing in people is key to successful transformation
People-related factors like talent attraction and retention and clear top-down communication will determine whether your transformation progresses or stalls.
Work reinvented: Tech will drive the office evolution
As organizations navigate a new world of hybrid work, tech innovation will be crucial for employee connection and collaboration.
The way forward: Merging IT and operations
Digital transformation in any industry begins with bridging the gap between two traditionally separate teams.
Five poems about the mind
