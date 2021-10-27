Laptops alone can’t bridge the digital divide

Press coverage of Dorsey’s donation has been breathlessly positive. I, however, was reminded of an initiative from more than 15 years ago that made similar promises for the poorest children. At the World Summit on the Information Society in Tunis in November 2005, Nicholas Negroponte, cofounder of the MIT Media Lab, unveiled a bright-green mock-up laptop outlined in black rubber. A yellow hand crank, which was meant to charge the machine, extended from the hinge between keyboard and screen. Despite its toy-like appearance, Negroponte said the device would be a full-featured computer, packed with educational open-source software, and would cost a mere $100. He asserted that hundreds of millions of the devices would be in the hands of children around the world by the end of 2007, and that by 2010, every child in the Global South would have one—not only eliminating the digital divide in many countries, but providing children with all they needed to educate themselves. During the presentation, United Nations secretary-general Kofi Annan gave the hand crank a turn and, in a symbolically prescient moment, accidentally broke it off.

Still, reporting on what came to be known as One Laptop per Child (OLPC) was largely favorable in the years that followed, and technology firms donated millions of dollars and thousands of hours of developer labor. In dozens of high-­profile venues throughout 2006 and 2007, Negroponte told unconfirmed stories of children using laptops to learn English and teach their parents to read, of impromptu laptop-­enabled classrooms under trees, and of villages where laptop screens were the only light source. (Negroponte did not respond to a request for comment.) “I don’t want to place too much on OLPC,” he said in interview excerpts posted to OLPC’s YouTube channel in 2007, “but if I really had to look at how to eliminate poverty, create peace, and work on the environment, I can’t think of a better way to do it.”

“Disruptive” technology

Despite its prestigious pedigree and good intentions, OLPC struggled to fulfill the promises Negroponte made in its splashy debut. For one thing, the idea of powering the computers with a hand crank proved infeasible and they were shipped with standard AC adapters, refuting OLPC’s claims that its device could operate without electrical infrastructure and “leapfrog decades of development.” Moreover, two of the laptop’s most charismatic features—its mesh network, which was meant to allow the machines to act as wireless internet repeaters, and its “view source” button, which showed the source code of the program currently running—worked sporadically at best and were practically never used; the mesh network was dropped from later versions of the laptop’s software. And sales never reached the level that Negroponte had projected: rather than hundreds of millions of machines, One Laptop per Child has sold just shy of 3 million laptops total, including 1 million each to Uruguay and Peru. Nearly all these sales were in the early years of the project; the original OLPC Foundation dissolved in 2014, though the Miami-based OLPC Association continues to manage the brand.

Finally, the laptops cost far more than $100. The device itself was around $200 at the cheapest, and that did not include the substantial costs of infrastructure, support, maintenance, and repair. These ongoing costs ultimately sabotaged even OLPC projects that started strong, like the one in Paraguay. With 10,000 laptops, this project was not the largest, but many in the OLPC community initially considered it one of the most successful, with a world-class team, connections to leaders in government and media, and a flexible approach. Paraguay Educa, the small NGO spearheading it, invested heavily in infrastructure, installing wall outlets, WiMax towers, and Wi-Fi repeaters throughout schools. Adopting best practices from other one-to-one laptop programs, they hired teacher trainers for every school and a full-time repair team that rotated between schools every week. When OLPC failed to supply parts for repairs, they purchased them from Uruguay, which got them directly from the manufacturers.

Overloaded school internet connections brought web-based learning to a halt, and batteries that started out charged drained halfway through class.

But even with these resources, students and teachers struggled with charging, software management, and breakage—the kinds of issues all too familiar to parents and caregivers who suddenly had to facilitate their children’s remote education during covid-related school shutdowns. Though OLPC’s laptops were built to be rugged and repairable, about 15% of students had unusably broken laptops just one year into Paraguay Educa’s project. Many more had laptops with missing keys or dead spots on their screens that made them difficult and frustrating to use. Even students with working devices often forgot to charge them before class or had uninstalled software teachers wanted to use. Overloaded school internet connections brought web-based learning to a halt, and batteries that started out charged drained halfway through class. Most teachers quickly gave up trying to use the laptops in the classroom, and two-thirds of students had no interest in them outside school either.