How tackling tech’s diversity challenges can spur innovation

A: Because they’re focused on increasing numbers and representation. But once you have more minoritized people, then what? If you haven’t changed the environment, you’ll lose them as quickly as you get them.

From college to industry, every effort has been focused on the deficit of people with the most marginalized or minority identities. They are not the issue; the issue is everyone who marginalizes them.

Q: What can those in power do?

A: People in positions of power have to recognize that they’re not the most knowledgeable about these things. So, first and foremost, listen to Black women! Black women have been telling us on so many levels what the issues are. Second, allow yourself to be as uncomfortable as possible and sit with that discomfort, which means unlearning and yielding space.

Q: How did having a mom who was a computer scientist affect your career decisions?

A: When Mom graduated college in 1973, she was marginalized, ignored, and had to deal with problematic managers. She also had a small group of friends who graduated from Black colleges and started at IBM at the same time. So when people talk about how representation matters, it really did for me. It was normal for me to see programmers, engineers, and managers who looked like me.