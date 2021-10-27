The metaverse could actually help people

Perhaps the best-known prototype metaverse is the online virtual world Second Life, whose very name implies an alternate existence. Other games might also be said to be metaverses in their own right: World of Warcraft, Everquest, Fortnite, Animal Crossing. Each of these offers its own version of an immersive world, although they don’t quite have the ability to completely take over your senses. Most users experience these games from the outside looking in: screens front and center, with speakers on the sides. Actions are mediated by a keyboard, mouse, trackpad, or game controller instead of players’ hands and feet.

Technology is starting to change that. High-density screens, virtual-­reality goggles and glasses, surround sound, and spatial audio are putting more genuinely immersive experiences within reach. Cameras are gaining 3D capabilities, and single microphones are giving way to microphone arrays that capture sound with better depth and position. Augmented reality, which overlays virtual objects onto a video feed of the real world, provides a bridge between purely virtual and analog or real experiences. There is progress toward adding a sense of touch, too, in the form of multi­touch screens, haptic technologies, control gloves, and other wearables. Wraparound environments like Industrial Light and Magic’s Stagecraft are within reach only to certain industries for now but may see wider use as technology follows the typical curve of adoption and commoditization.

The tech giants weigh in

The core ideas of a metaverse can be found most readily in games. But that’s likely to change, as evidenced by the way certain tech CEOs are now talking openly about how a metaverse might work for them. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella have already publicly mused about the possibilities.

Zuckerberg uses the term “embodied internet” for his version of the metaverse: he imagines a system that is already much like Facebook’s now-familiar communities, photos, videos, and merchandise, but instead of looking at that content, in Zuckerberg’s vision you’d feel as if you were inside and surrounded by the content—an experience he presumably aims to deliver with technologies from Facebook-owned Oculus VR.