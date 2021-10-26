Skip to Content
    MIT News: Seen on Campus

    The new art in town

    October 26, 2021
    mural by Jessie and Katey
    mural by Jessie and Katey
    Jessie and Katey

    Students returning to campus this fall found a new bit of public art in Kendall Square: two multicolored brick structures just outside the Marriott Cambridge by the Baltimore artists known as Jessie and Katey.

